‘Before I Die’ Festival at Greenlawn Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It may sound a little grim, but one local cemetery wanted to help the community make plans for death.

Greenlawn Cemetery held the Bakersfield “Before I Die” Festival, to reflect on how we address death and dying.

The event took place at the cemetery on Panama Lane.

The day included several activities like a mortuary tour, panel discussion and a film “Undertaking Betty.”

“It’s our first one day event where we’re bringing together all sorts of activities to get people to think about, talk about and hopefully plan ahead for our 100% mortality rate,” said Doyenne of Death, Gail Rubin.

A couple hundred people showed up to the inaugural event.