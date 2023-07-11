BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District Visual and Performing Arts Department is scheduled to perform their third annual Summer Music Academy Concert on Friday July 14, according to a news release.

The concert will feature VAPA’s summer band, choir and orchestra students who are working throughout the week with community music instructors and conductors to craft a collaborative music performance, officials said.

The concert will be held from 11:15 a.m. to noon in the Cato Middle School gym located at 4115 Vineland Rd. The show is free and open to the public.