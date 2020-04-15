BCSD releases list of all WiFi hot spot locations

The Bakersfield City School District has released a list of all sites serving as WiFi hot spots for students to use.
All school parking lots are serving as hot spots, the district said. In addition, the following locations have also been listed:
- Jastro Avenue and Felix Drive
- Joe Avenue and Eve Street
- Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Texas Street
- N. Inyo and Irene streets
- Lincoln and Williams streets
- Canteria and City Hills drives
- FoodMaxx parking lot at Niles Street and Fairfax Road
- 3rd and Wood streets
- Saunders Park at 3300 Palm St.
- Fairfax Road and Poppy Street
- Cottonwood Road and Cheatham Avenue
- Augusta and Wilkins streets
- Church Avenue and Eton Street
- Casa Grande Street and Lotus Lane
- E. Casa Loma Drive and Lotus Lane
- Monica Street and Shalane Avenue
- 31st and Q streets
- Washington Street and Virginia Avenue
- 17th and S streets
- Fairmount Street and Kent Drive