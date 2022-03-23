BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School boards and parents across Kern County are planning for an adjustment in school start times that comes with complications.

Legislation passed in 2019 requires California schools to move to later start times by the start of next school year.

During last night’s board meeting, Bakersfield City School District trustees discussed a proposed plan for adjusting bus routes ahead of the July shift. The coming change forces school districts to reconsider student allocation and transportation, and concerns parents over how to get their kids to school.

“We really can’t change our work schedule. It is what it is,” BCSD parent Michael Krause said. “So we have to work around what the new start time is, at 8 a.m. We have to think about how that affects our planning, as parents.”

The plan proposed by BCSD officials moves 20 schools to an 8 a.m. start time, and 22 schools to 8:50 a.m. It also aims to shave more than 50 bus routes from the district’s schedule, which could require shuffling of students in schools.

The plan is set to be voted on at the district’s next board meeting in late April.