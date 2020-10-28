BCSD moving forward with phased reopening of schools; most to open next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District is moving forward with its plan to gradually reopen schools amid COVID-19.

During last night’s meeting, the Board of Education adopted a resolution declaring that the district will resume in-person instruction in accordance with state guidelines. On-campus learning already began for College Heights Elementary and Compton Junior High on Oct. 19, but most schools in the district won’t reopen until next month.

Here is the schedule for openings, according to BCSD’s Reopening Plan, approved earlier this month:

Nov. 2: Evergreen, Fletcher and Frank West elementary schools, Owens Primary, Cato Middle School and Rafer Community Day School.

Nov. 9: Pioneer, Garza, Voorhies, Harding, Horace Mann, Hills, Hort elementary schools.

Nov. 16: Pauly, Fremont, Roosevelt, MLK, Casa Loma, Wayside and Nichols elementary schools.

Nov. 30: Chavez, Thorner, Longfellow, Noble, Mt. Vernon, Munsey and Harris elementary schools.

Dec. 7: McKinley Elementary, Owens Intermediate and Emerson, Sierra and Sequoia middle schools.

Dec. 14: Eissler Elementary, Chipman Junior High and Stiern, Washington and Curran middle schools.

The district said reopening dates could vary depending on community health conditions. The school day for all students will begin at 8:15 a.m, with instruction taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., after which students will have a lunch period.

