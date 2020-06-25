Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

BCSD employee tests positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BCSD - Bakersfield City School District logo

Bakersfield City School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee with the Bakersfield City School District recently tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed today.

BCSD said it was notified late Wednesday afternoon by a member of its Ed Center community of a positive COVID-19 case. The district said Kern County Public Health is in the process of contact tracing and notifying anyone who may have been exposed. 

In addition, Human Resources is working to make contact with employees who may have been exposed, BCSD said. 

As a precautionary measure, the district office is closed today so the facility can be sanitized. The office will reopen for business on Monday, according to BCSD.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News