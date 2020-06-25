BCSD employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee with the Bakersfield City School District recently tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed today.

BCSD said it was notified late Wednesday afternoon by a member of its Ed Center community of a positive COVID-19 case. The district said Kern County Public Health is in the process of contact tracing and notifying anyone who may have been exposed.

In addition, Human Resources is working to make contact with employees who may have been exposed, BCSD said.

As a precautionary measure, the district office is closed today so the facility can be sanitized. The office will reopen for business on Monday, according to BCSD.