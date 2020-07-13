BCSD board to approve plan for upcoming school year at special meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District board of education is expected to make a decision during a special meeting on Tuesday on how schools will operate in the upcoming year amid COVID-19.

The board will consider approving the district’s Return to School Road Map: COVID-19 Response Plan. Deputy Superintendent of Educational Services Mark Luque will provide a presentation on the plan prior to the expected board vote.

The district is considering several options for the 2020-21 school year, including having all students return to school, a hybrid approach where students come to campus part of the time, as well as a distance learning only option.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held virtually at 1 p.m. The meeting can be observed on YouTube. To provide comment, email supt@bcsd.com and include your name and the agenda item number you wish to address. You can also call 661-631-4611 and leave a voicemail message of no longer than three minutes.