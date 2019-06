The Bakersfield City School District has appointed a new board member to replace Michael Horne, who resigned earlier this month.

Russ Shuppert was approved to the board of trustees during a vote Tuesday evening, said district spokeswoman Irma Cervantes.

Shuppert was not present and will be sworn in at a later date.

Horne’s resignation took effect June 12. No explanation was given, but he told The Bakersfield Californian in November he wanted to be an advocate for students with disabilities.