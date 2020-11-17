BCHS temporarily closing campus after 4 students test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School is putting a ” pause” on in-person instruction as of today after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a notice to families, President John Buetow said a total of seven students have now tested positive since the school reopened for on-campus instruction. As a result, he said BCHS is “taking a pause in our on-campus education, effective immediately.”

Buetow said the pause is voluntary on the school’s part, as its percent of infected students remains below the requirement of a mandatory closure.

Buetow said students will be distance learning through at least Friday and all athletic practices are canceled until further notice. The campus will be open today and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for students to pick up any materials that are needed.

Buetow said BCHS will take the next few days to determine when to return to on-campus education.

“Our hope is that we will return when Thanksgiving vacation ends (Nov. 30),” he said. “As current regulations stand, BCHS will be able to make this call; in other words, the tier in which our county stands will not determine whether we can reopen. The primary metrics we will be watching in making this determination are the rate of new cases we learn of within our student body and the degree to which community spread might be occurring.”