BCHS could push back start of new school year in hopes of being able to offer on-campus instruction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School students could start the upcoming school year later than usual.

The school said that if Kern County remains on the state’s monitoring list around the time the 2020-21 school year begins on Aug. 13, it will push the start of school to Aug. 24. If by that time the county remains on the watchlist and schools are still not allowed to physically reopen, BCHS will move forward with distance learning.

“BCHS remains committed to offering on-campus education for our students this year. However, we continue to abide by government regulations and work closely with the Kern County Department of Health to make appropriate decisions for our school,” the school said in a news release.

If the start of the school year is delayed, BCHS said it will extend the school year beyond Memorial Day.

The school said it will begin offering in-person instruction once the county is cleared by the state.

“Once we return to on-campus education, our students/families will have the opportunity to select their preferred mode of educational delivery, either on campus or remote digital,” the school said. “We realize that this is a personal decision for each student/family and is greatly shaped by the happenings surrounding COVID-19.”