BC student gets life without parole for raping three women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A former Centennial High School football standout convicted of raping two women and a 15-year-old girl, was sentenced today.

Brandon Robinson, now 21, will serve life without parole, a Kern County judge ruled Wednesday morning.

Last month, a jury found Robinson guilty of all 15 felony charges against him.

[MORE: BPD arrests former high school football star as accused serial rapist]

The incidents happened in spring of 2017, according to Bakersfield Police Department. The first victim, in Northeast Bakersfield. The second victim was a teenage girl walking to school near Vanderbilt Drive and Haley Street. She was assaulted by Robinson in an alley.

In the third attack, investigators say Robinson followed a college student into a women's restroom on the Bakersfield College campus. The attack was interrupted by a campus security guard.

Robinson proclaimed his innocence during a jailhouse interview last year. But court documents show he confessed the crimes to police after his arrest, claiming the devil made him do it. 

[MORE: Court documents say 19-year-old accused of sexual assaults confessed]

