BC student gets life without parole for raping three women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A former Centennial High School football standout convicted of raping two women and a 15-year-old girl, was sentenced today.

Brandon Robinson, now 21, will serve life without parole, a Kern County judge ruled Wednesday morning.

Last month, a jury found Robinson guilty of all 15 felony charges against him.

The incidents happened in spring of 2017, according to Bakersfield Police Department. The first victim, in Northeast Bakersfield. The second victim was a teenage girl walking to school near Vanderbilt Drive and Haley Street. She was assaulted by Robinson in an alley.

In the third attack, investigators say Robinson followed a college student into a women's restroom on the Bakersfield College campus. The attack was interrupted by a campus security guard.

Robinson proclaimed his innocence during a jailhouse interview last year. But court documents show he confessed the crimes to police after his arrest, claiming the devil made him do it.