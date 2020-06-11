BC partnering with Amazon for virtual series on Bakersfield job opportunities

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has partnered with Amazon to host a virtual series this month promoting their upcoming hiring recruitment in Bakersfield.

These Zoom events will be held on June 17 and 24. The first session is from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. on both days. The events will give attendees the chance to learn about job opportunities and Amazon’s hiring process.

Representatives from Amazon will provide step-by-step information regarding the application, requirements, expectations and benefits working for Amazon, Bakersfield College said.

“Bakersfield College is beyond excited to partner with Amazon. Such a large company offers great opportunities for our community and future workforce,” said Career Education Director Anthony Cordova. “We have programs in the works that relate to all career paths within Amazon, and we look forward to a long-term partnership.”

The college said Amazon is looking to hire around 3,000 people by August in Bakersfield.

Seats are limited to 500 people per session. Links to the webinar will be sent via email to all registered attendees only. This event is not exclusive to students and is open to the public, BC said.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed at https://bit.ly/2AuUfGX.