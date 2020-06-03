BC gets $1.8M for local students to participate in national career education program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is getting $1.8 million in federal funding for local students to participate in national Job Corps Scholars Program.

The program provides career education, counseling services and workplace opportunities for a group of 80 at-risk students. Participants will be recruited through resource fairs, career expos, community events and referrals from community partners.

The Job Corps Scholars Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor. Bakersfield College was one of 20 recipients nationwide to receive a portion of the $24 million funding.

“Bakersfield College is always seeking new ways to support our students and community during these challenging times,” said President Sonya Christian. “With 40 million Americans out of work and the country facing a long economic recovery, it is more crucial than ever to provide support to at-risk youth and guide them to success in the workforce.”

The college said it has assembled a team to advise students on the best training pathway to reach their career and academic goals. The team will develop individualized support programs for each student, assist them with their job search efforts and help them secure resources they need to succeed in the workforce.

“This is just the kind of boost that students deserve in our community,” said Anthony Cordova, director of Career Education at Bakersfield College. “Through partnering with local industry, we’re ensuring Renegades are learning the right skills for career opportunities and on a path towards guaranteed gainful employment. With the support and contributions from programs like the Job Corps Scholars, Renegades are engaging with their futures and reaching their educational dreams.”

Around 60,000 youth between 16 and 24 years old are served by the program currently, with 120 Job Corps centers operating throughout the country.