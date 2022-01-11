Barstow firefighter dies from injuries suffered on duty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department said it is mourning the death of Barstow Fire Engineer David Spink, who died Sunday from injuries he suffered while on duty.

Spink, 56, was hit by a vehicle Dec. 5 while helping victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow, according to The Associated Press. He served with the Barstow Fire Department for more than 32 years.

“We are saddened by this tremendous loss and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the BFPD,” said a post on the Bakersfield Fire Department’s Facebook page.