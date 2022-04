BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Strata Bank branch on Panama Lane near South H Street in the Vallarta shopping center was robbed Tuesday evening.

A call about the incident came in at about 4:40 p.m, and officers have been on-scene working on an investigation.

At this time, it is unknown how much money was stolen. The Bakersfield Police Department does not currently have any suspects, and no one is in custody at this time.