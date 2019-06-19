Bakersfield’s new sister city: Saint-Jean-de-luz

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield family is growing as they add another city to their list of sister cities. Located in southwest France’s Basque country, this small town is known for its beaches, cuisine and Basque traditions. Saint Jean de Luz is officially joining our list of sister cities.

“One of the greatest ways to learn is to have hands-on activities and do things that go out of the scope of things that you regularly do,” said John Hefner, president of the Bakersfield Sister City Corporation.

On Wednesday, twelve students, along with Mayor Karen Goh and other city politicians will participate in the official signing of the sister city memorandum of understanding with Saint Jean de Luz officially making it Bakersfield’s seventh sister city.

“This is my first time abroad,” said Madeline Abernathy, student. “I’ve been to many different states in the country, but this will be my first time traveling outside of it, so I’m excited to have this experience.”

The students participating will stay with host families. Abernathy says she’s already contacted hers.

“It’s two girls around my age and even though there’s a language barrier, we are still communicating,” said Abernathy.

The program’s purpose is to create cultural understanding and awareness among our communities.

“When you start going to someplace, living with those people, sharing with those people and you see things from different perspectives than looking at a book,” said Hefner.

This collaboration was initiated by Saint Jean de Luz in 2016. They were in search of their first sister city collaboration. San Francisco was the first city Saint Jean de Luz reached out to, but San Francisco recommended they look into the city with the biggest basque presence in California: Bakersfield.

Since then, the two cities have been traveling back and forth getting ready for the official signing of sisterhood.

The first city that established a relationship with Bakersfield was Wakayama, Japan in 1961. And the most recent partnership was with Amritsar, India in 2011.

Bakersfield’s other host cities are located in Belarus, China, Mexico and the Republic of Korea.