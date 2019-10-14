Bakersfield’s Kevin Harvick finishes 17th at Talladega, 6th on NASCAR’s Playoff Leaderboard

Bakersfield’s Kevin Harvick finished 17th in the 1000Bulbs.com 400 at Talladega Superspeedway Monday. Harvick is now sixth on NASCAR’s Playoff Leaderboard.

Ryan Blaney beat Ryan Newman in a photo finish to earn a spot in the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.

Blaney’s first win of the season advanced him to the round of eight along with Kyle Larson. The field will be trimmed from 12 to eight next weekend at Kansas, and Blaney came to Talladega needing a big rally to remain in title contention.

Blaney was the leader on a restart with two laps remaining and had a strong push from fellow Ford drivers until Newman charged to the lead in the top line. Blaney stayed in the bottom lane. As an accident broke out further in the pack, he pulled alongside Newman and beat him by inches to the finish line.

It was the sixth-closest finish in the history of Talladega, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The race began Sunday but was stopped after the first stage for rain and resumed Monday.