Bakersfield is a baseball town and for one local family, they just might be Bakersfield’s baseball family.

“It started with my dad. My dad loves the sport. He migrated over here from Mexico so he wasn’t able to play it alot as a young boy even though he did enjoy it. You know, when you’re little and you’re seeing your dad play you obviously really enjoy it and want to take part. As little boys we just picked up the love for the sport and it was mainly through him,” said Octavio Martinez.

Octavio Martinez said it all started with his parents.

Jesus and Yolanda Martinez have five sons, four of which played baseball or are still playing.

So here’s the line-up.

Batting first, Octavio, the second to oldest.

A graduate of Highland High, he played for the Scots and Bakersfield College.

Octavio played professionally for 14 years before catching in the bullpen for the Nationals.

In the two-hole, Juan, the middle son.

“Half the year I’m here at Arvin and half the year I’m down in Mexico playing ball every day,”said Juan Martinez.

Juan is a South High grad.

He played for the Rebles and Renegades before earning a scholarship to Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma.

“I went to South High, graduated from there and went to BC. I didn’t have a scholarship out of South High, but I went to BC and was able to get a scholarship to a D-I school. You know, it pays off sometimes. Hopefully these kids can learn that and hopefully take that on,” Juan Martinez said.

As you read, Juan currently plays for a professional baseball leauge in Mexico.

“Chase your dreams and you never know what can happen. Work hard and see what happens,” Juan Martinez said.

Batting third, Rolando, the second youngest.

Rolando is a Ridgeview grad.

He played for Wolfpack, Renegades and Oral Roberts University before playing professionaly in Mexico.

“Baseball is really the main thing that I think, especially now with the postseason, that just brings us together,” said Rolando Martinez.

Hitting clean-up, Luis, the youngest.

Luis is a Ridgeview grad.

He played for the Wolfpack, Renegades and California State University Bakersfield before going back to his alama mater to coach.

“I coach at Ridgeview. I just love being around the game and seeing players develop and helping them out,” said Luis Martinez.

If you were wondering, yes, there’s definetly some sibling rivalry.

During the holidays the boys get together and compete in home run derbies.

“I don’t know how long it’s been, but we’ve been coming to Ridgeview and playing a home run derby every year. Last year was the first year I actually beat Rolando and Juan, have to brag a little bit,” Luis Martinez said.

Bigger than bragging rights and their love for baseball, is their love for one another.

Which is why you’ll find them gathered together every game this World Series cheering on the Nationals, cheering on their brother.

“I’m really proud of what he’s done. He’s the one person that deserves this. I’ve seen all the hard work he’s done and put in and he’s one that really deserves that kind of job,” Rolando Martinez said.