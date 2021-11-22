Bakersfield woman killed in crash on Stockdale Hwy identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a crash on Stockdale Highway last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Carmen Romero Vidal, 23, of Bakersfield was a passenger in a Honda Civic when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Renfro Road on Nov. 19, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Romero was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where she later died, according to police. The driver of the vehicle and a third passenger were also taken to hospital with serious injuries. There are no updates on the driver’s and other passenger’s condition at this time.

Police believe speeding to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

If you have any information regarding this incident call BPD at 661-327-7111.