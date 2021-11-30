Bakersfield woman died from Union Ave multi-car crash, brothers arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman who was left with severe injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Union Avenue earlier this month has died and been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was Fedricia Harrison, 40, of Bakersfield. She was taken to Kern Medical with severe injuries the night of the accident. She died at the hospital on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 16 around 5:48 p.m. an accident involving 10 vehicles occurred at the intersection of Union Avenue and 21st Street. The suspect vehicle was a Chevrolet pickup truck that was allegedly speeding and ran the red light at the intersection causing the chain-reaction crash, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The accident left Harrison in the hospital with severe injuries.

On Nov. 18 Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, and Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25, brothers from Madera were arrested in connection with the accident. They were arrested in Madera, then transported to Kern County where they were booked in the county jail.

Jose was facing charges of a felony hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license. Antonio was facing charges of accessory to felony hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license.

Now that Harrison has died, the brothers may face additional charges, but the Kern County District Attorney’s Office would be the ones to amend the charges, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The DA’s office has not responded at this time.