Bakersfield woman charged with grand theft, 126 counts of insurance fraud after receiving $32K in claims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A Bakersfield woman has been charged in Kern County Superior Court with 126 felony counts of insurance fraud and one felony count of grand theft, according to the state.

The state Department of Insurance said that between January 2015 and March 2019, 40-year-old Leilani King submitted 61 fraudulent insurance claims to Symetra Insurance for medical and dental procedures and services for herself and her dependents.

The claims stated the procedures were performed at multiple provider clinics. However, the provider clinics confirmed that they were never performed. King’s alleged fraud led to a $32,221 payout from Symetra Insurance that King was not entitled to receive, the state said.

The Department of Insurance said King purchased a policy with Symetra Insurance through her employer, which included multiple coverages for King and her four children, such as life insurance, accidental death, dependent life insurance, urgent care, surgical procedures and more.

The fraudulent claims were for procedures including tooth extractions, an appendectomy, emergency room visits and sports injuries.

In an attempt to substantiate the claims, the state said King provided falsified or fabricated documentation. In some cases, King submitted the same invoices multiple times for separate claims, according to the state.

King surrendered herself to law enforcement on Friday, the department said. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 16.