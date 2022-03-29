BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jeanne Plant thought she’d never own another dog.

But at Kern County Animal Services’ free adoption day Saturday, she locked eyes with a 4-year-old Shih Tzu.

“Big, brown eyes and she was soaking wet at the time,” Plant said. “I fell in love.”

The little white dog wasn’t available for adoption that day. Plant would have to wait until Tuesday morning, and the Shih Tzu was drawing a lot of interest.

“Because they told me, ‘First come, first serve,'” Plant said. “They don’t have a choice.”

So Plant decided on drastic action to land the pup of her dreams. She arrived at the shelter Monday night at 11 p.m. — and she wasn’t leaving.

“I was determined to be the first at the door,” Plant said. “I have my footstool at the door, so I can sit on it if anybody approaches me.”

Plant, who turns 80 in June, waited by the door, and in the car with her niece, for nine hours; nine long, dizzying, sleepless hours.

But to take home her new dog, who she’s naming Lily, it was all worth it.

“It feels like heaven!” Plant said.