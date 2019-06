Calling all wing and sauce lovers: The Kern County Fairgrounds is the place to be Saturday for the fourth annual Bakersfield Wing Fest.

The festival will have wings smoked, fried, grilled, sauced and spiced for everyone.

The festivities include live music, wing and beer samples and a few eating contests.

Organizers say a portion of proceeds will benefit the Bakersfield Police Activities League and Upside Academy.

Tickets are available and start at $45. You can buy tickets at BakWingFest.com.