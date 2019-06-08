Bakersfield selects Weill Park as temporary homeless shelter

Weill Park in Bakersfield is set to become an emergency home for the homeless.

The city of Bakersfield picked the park hoping to help reduce homelessness.

In January, 1,330 people were counted as homeless during the point in time count.

That’s up nearly 50% from the count last year.

City Councilemember Andrae Gonzalez says there are services but not enough beds for people at existing shelters.

“There are more and more people on the streets and we need to get them off the streets,” he said. “We need to get them into shelter and connect them with these services.”

Gonzalez says Bakersfield’s other two shelters are at max capacity.

Gonzalez says the project will cost $4 million funded through Measure N.

