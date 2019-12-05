Bakersfield search for attempted rape suspect, possibly homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The search continues for a man wanted by police for allegedly trying to rape a woman in Southwest Bakersfield

Police say the man may be homeless. Residents say they are frightened and fed up.

“I feel unsafe and I do believe I am going to move out in January,” said John Brooks, Westbridge Apartments resident.

Brooks has installed cameras around his building because he says the complex is not safe.

“It seems quiet, but it’s a facade,” said Brooks.

Bakersfield Police reported a man tried to rape a woman in a vacant apartment on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a man they believe could be a transient cornered a woman in a vacant apartment and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to fight off the suspect and run away.

Brooks says his neighbors frequently are robbed or vandalized. He says the homeless in the area are to blame.

“I’m not saying all homeless are doing it, but I believe a majority of them are out there breaking into cars, stealing anything that it isn’t nailed down,” said Brooks.

“Not all of us deserve that bad bum rap, like we’re a menace to society, some of us just got a bad break,” said Bryan Vaughn, transient in the area. “I’m a human being just like you. You bleed, I bleed. I’m just outside and you’re inside. There’s no difference. I don’t have accessibility to hot water, showers, stuff like that. I do the best that I can. I have to find a pot to boil water just to wash up, but you look at me like I’m stealing something from you, that’s not right.”

We reached out to the property manager for Westridge apartments, they said they are working with BPD to provide whatever resources and assistance possible to aid in locating the suspect.