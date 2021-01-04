Bakersfield residents search for two missing California City boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been almost two weeks since two boys in California City were reported missing. It’s a mystery that has people 65 miles apart – searching for the same thing. Residents in California City have looked for the boys since they heard the news. On Sunday – Bakersfield had its own search party

Almost two weeks ago the adoptive parents of 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West reported them missing. The West family lives in California City which is surrounded by desert – making search efforts difficult. Police in California City still are trying to find out where the boys were last seen.

“We’ve contacted just about everybody in this neighborhood,” said Chief of Police Jon Walker. “None of the neighbors have seen the kids.”

On Saturday – one search party found a Christmas present that had one of the boys’ names on it. But 17News found it was the same present a neighbor had dropped off in front of the adoptive parents’ house last Monday – ​a week after the boys were reported missing. The search continued today – but this time in Bakersfield – around 70 miles west of California City.

“Kern County, when it comes to things like this they come together and we all try to help out anyway we can,” said Michelle Ballou, Bakersfield resident. “We don’t even know each other and we’re all here for the same reasons.”

The adoptive parents only recently moved to California City. Residents say they lived in Bakersfield last year, and worry the boys could have gone missing here.

“I hope they’re alive and safe but it’s just been too long and no ones seen them since September in California City where they supposedly live,” said Destiny Grandson, Bakersfield resident. “It just doesn’t sound good.”

Bakersfield street media organized todays search at the Casa Loma Apartments near the Municipal Airport. They brought pizza and snacks for the dozens that showed up.

“I care because I’m a mother and it’s been bothering me since day one,” said Sara Williamson, Bakersfield resident. “So I felt that being part of the community I should come out here and help.”

For a few hours – locals scanned the area. They combed through nearby fields, canals, and dump sites – notifying bakersfield police of any notable discoveries.

“I adopted a kid out of the foster care system and I couldn’t even imagine if he had gone missing,” Ballou said. “And I would want that support.”

Anyone with information can call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606. To remain anonymous you can call the secret witness line at 322-4040.