Bakersfield resident killed in construction accident at San Diego school

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield resident was killed on Wednesday while doing construction work at a San Diego high school.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Jose Arturo Navarro fell from a beam attached to a 30-foot platform at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley. The department said Navarro was in the process of connecting beams when one of them fell and he dropped 30 feet.

Navarro was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Another worker received minor injuries from the accident, which is under investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

SDSO said the accident was potentially witnessed by other construction workers, high school students as well as high school staff. Crisis counselors were made available on campus on Wednesday.