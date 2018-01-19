Bakersfield police to ramp up pedestrian safety efforts

Bakersfield police will step up their pedestrian safety enforcement operations in the coming weeks.

The focus of the enforcement will be on collisions involving motorists and pedestrians.

BPD will also be deployed to crackdown on drivers and pedestrians who violate traffic laws meant to protect all roadway users.

2017 was the deadliest year on record for pedestrian deaths with 42 killed in Kern County.

According to officials, in 2016, California had 867 pedestrian deaths accounting for nearly 24 percent of all roadway deaths. That number is much higher than the national average of 15 percent.