Bakersfield police to have more officers on roads during New Year’s weekend

As we get set to ring in the new year, the Bakersfield Police Department is planning to put extra officers on the roads to stop impaired drivers.

DUI saturation patrols and enforcement teams will be deployed Saturday and Sunday, New Year’s Eve between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.

These extra officers along with those on routine patrol, aim to reduce the number of drunk or drug-impaired drivers.

Between 2005 and 2015, the percentage of drivers in fatal crashes with a drug other than alcohol in their system, has risen from 26 percent to 42 percent.