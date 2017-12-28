Bakersfield police to have more officers on roads during New Year’s weekend

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
BPD Bakersfield Police Department logo bpd

BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

As we get set to ring in the new year, the Bakersfield Police Department is planning to put extra officers on the roads to stop impaired drivers.

DUI saturation patrols and enforcement teams will be deployed Saturday and Sunday, New Year’s Eve between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.

These extra officers along with those on routine patrol, aim to reduce the number of drunk or drug-impaired drivers.

Between 2005 and 2015, the percentage of drivers in fatal crashes with a drug other than alcohol in their system, has risen from 26 percent to 42 percent.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS

Latest News

More Local News