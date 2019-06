Bakersfield police officers will be out on the roads somewhere in the city for a DUI checkpoint on Saturday night.

Officers will set up a checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits starting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23. until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers will be checking for anyone driving under the influence and checking for proper and up to date licensing.

Police say announcing checkpoints ahead of time can reduce DUI-related crashes by up to 20 percent.