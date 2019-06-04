Bakersfield police to conduct DUI checkpoint June 4

UPDATE: The check-point was conducted in the 1900 block of Ming Ave. 817 vehicles were screened. Four drivers were detained to determine their sobriety influence level. One driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Twenty-two drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and ten drivers were found to be driving on a suspended license.

Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI checkpoint within the city limits on Tuesday evening.

The department says officers will set up a checkpoint at an undisclosed location from 5 p.m. to midnight, on Tuesday, June 4.

Officers will be out looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and will check drivers for proper licensing, the department said in a release.

Police say checkpoints act as deterrents to driving while impaired and alcohol or drug-related crashes can be reduced by up to 20%.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911.