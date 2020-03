BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man.

Police say 60-year-old Ernie Johnson was last seen Friday afternoon in the 5900 block of Winter Grove Drive.

Johnson is 5 foot, 9 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He is considered at-risk because of his medical conditions.

If you know about his whereabouts, call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.