BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police officers are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for burglary in Central Bakersfield on Jan. 28.

On that day, at approximately 3:40 a.m., the suspect was caught on surveillance footage forcibly entering and removing loss from Verdugo Market, located at 724 Oak Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Max Hernandez at (661) 326-3567 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.