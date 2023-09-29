BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department are asking the community to help in the search for a missing woman last seen in Bakersfield.

Jamie Garrett-Battle, 57, was last seen in the Bakersfield area on Sept. 17, according to police. Garrett-Battle is considered at-risk due to the date she was last seen in town.

Garrett-Battle is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 275 pounds. Police say she has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Garrett-Battle’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.