Bakersfield police search for missing 80-year-old man with dementia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are asking for help to locate a missing man with dementia.

Louis Salgado / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police are looking for Louis Salgado. He was reported missing Friday evening.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Lake Street for a call about a missing adult at around 5:15 p.m.

Salgado is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has short gray hair, and green eyes. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

Police said he suffers from dementia and is at risk.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.