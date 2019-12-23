Bakersfield Police says three drivers detained for further evaluation, 3 arrested at DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A DUI checkpoint was conducted by Bakersfield Police in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue, Saturday night between 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

According to BPD, a total of 828 vehicles were screened. Three drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level. Two were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Furthermore, 17 people were cited for driving without a driver’s license. 10 motorists were found to be driving on a suspended license.

One was arrested for felony warrants.

