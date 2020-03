BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance finding an at-risk 41-year-old missing man.

Police say Anthony Imbert was last seen Saturday night at Kern Medical, 1700 Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Imbert is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is considered at-risk because of a mental condition

If you know about his whereabouts, call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.