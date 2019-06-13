Bakersfield police looking for suspect in smoke shop burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) Bakersfield Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for burglarizing the KC Smoke Shop.

This incident occurred at 801 South H Street around 3:15 a.m. May 29.

The suspect is described as White male, 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, tall, bald, mustache, beard. He was wearing a brown jacket, gray with white stripe shorts, red and black Van shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Officer T. Salazar at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.