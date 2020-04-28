Bakersfield police looking for man wanted in residential burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for residential burglary last month.

Police said this occurred on Apr. 11 at approximately 9:23 a.m. in the 2000 block of 3rd street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, prescription glasses, black goatee. He was wearing a short sleeve dark shirt w/ white logo, has a tattoo on the right inner forearm, and driving a dark gray Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.