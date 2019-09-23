Bakersfield Police investigating double homicide in Southeast Bakersfield

BPD investigating after two people shot in the 600 block of South Union Avenue. This is at the Santa Fe Apartments.

UPDATE (2:30 a.m.) — Bakersfield Police confirms officers are investigating a double homicide in the 600 block of South Union Avenue.

UPDATE (2:26 a.m.) — Our reporters at the shooting scene on South Union Avenue say the coroner just arrived on scene moments ago.

Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Bakersfield.

BPD said officers were responding to a shot spotter activation in the 600 block of South Union Avenue at 12:52 a.m. While en route, dispatch got a 911 call from someone requesting police response.

BPD said an officer responding to the call spotted a vehicle fleeing from the scene. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it fled and a pursuit ensued.

The chase came to an end on eastbound Highway 178 near Oswell Street when the suspect crashed into another vehicle. Officers took the suspect into custody. No word on if anyone involved in the crash was hurt.

Officers responding to the scene on South Union found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. BPD said their injuries are major.

17 News has crews headed to both scenes and will update this article as more information becomes available.