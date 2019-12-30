Bakersfield Police investigates hit-and-run in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to BPD, one person suffered moderate injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near the area of East California Avenue and South Tulare Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and police are now searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

Police say the car is being described as a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.