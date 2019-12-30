Breaking News
Both I-5 over the Grapevine and Hwy 58 are open at this time with no restrictions.

Bakersfield Police investigates hit-and-run in East Bakersfield

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. 

According to BPD, one person suffered moderate injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near the area of East California Avenue and South Tulare Street. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and police are now searching for the suspect or suspects involved. 

Police say the car is being described as a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Nissan. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News