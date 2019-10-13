Bakersfield police investigate homicide in South Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Deparment investigated a homicide that happened in South Bakersfield Saturday.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched before 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Terrace Way when they found a man dead at the scene.

Officers said the investigation lead them to believe he had suffered a gunshot wound. It is unclear if the injury was related to his death.

Police said there is no suspect or witness information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.