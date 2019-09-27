Bakersfield Police find threat against Junior High School “not credible”

Bakersfield Police have released information about threats made to a local Junior High School.

Thursday night, police got a call about threats posted on Instagram by a former student. The post included pictures of guns.

The post was taken down and officers determined the picture was taken off the internet from a news article in Sacramento.

BPD contacted the former student and officers say the “threats are not credible” but are continuing their investigation.

The name of the Junior High School was not released by police.