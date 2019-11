The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday, March 8.

Officers, Dispatchers, Volunteers and other members of the Bakersfield Police Department will be at Lorene’s Coffee Shop from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A second Coffee with a Cop event will be on Friday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Starbucks on Ming Avenue.