Bakersfield Police conducts enforcement operation due to street racing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department conducted an enforcement operation throughout Bakersfield to disrupt street racing activity Saturday night.

This operation happened in between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

During this operation, two arrests were made for Grand Theft Auto. 20-year-old Lauren Ramirez and 19-year-old Lawrence Stone were taken into custody. Another driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant for DUI, that is according to Bakersfield Police.

Three vehicles were impounded as a result.

In addition, 18 traffic stops were conducted and 10 citations were issued.

Officers had another operation Friday night between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to BPD 11 traffic stops were made, 11 citations were issued and one car was impounded for reckless driving.

Bakersfield Police said additional street racing operations are planned for the next several weeks.