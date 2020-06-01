Bakersfield police arrests nine people, detains two juveniles in Sunday night protests over death of George Floyd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield police said nine people were arrested and two juveniles were detained early Monday morning, following the protest that went late into the Sunday night in Downtown Bakersfield over the death of George Floyd.

BPD said at about 5:15 PM on Sunday, about 150 people gathered in the 1000 block of

Truxtun Avenue to protest regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The

group walked without incident to Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in the 900 block of East

California Avenue, where they remained for several hours.

Police said the protesters returned to the downtown area at about 9:15 PM and had grown in size to over 200 people. They walked in the roadways, often blocking traffic in both directions and creating a traffic hazard.

Bakersfield police said the group gathered in front of the Bakersfield Police Department, where they removed but then replaced the traffic barriers and

engaged in a peaceful protest for over an hour.

The protesters left the Police Department and walked to the area of Chester Lane and A Street, again blocking traffic and again creating safety issues, according to BPD.

Police said a number of cars joined the group, driving in violation of traffic laws in order to stay with the protesters. The group walked to the intersection of Oak Street and Truxtun Avenue, where they sat down in the roadway and blocked the busy intersection for several minutes.

According to BPD, at around midnight, the group walked back to the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and Chester Avenue. Protesters from the group knocked down several of the temporary traffic barriers at the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and Chester Avenue while vehicles from their group stopped in the intersection, forcing passing vehicles to swerve to avoid an accident.

Members of the group then began moving west toward the Bakersfield Police Department. At that time, officers moved to the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and Eye Street, according to BPD.

Officers declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and gave the group numerous

lawful orders to leave before officers began to slowly move eastbound toward

Chester Avenue. At this time, one of the protestors detonated an illegal firework near

the officers. No injuries were identified at the time, and the crowd began to disperse

Police said a portion of the crowd regrouped to the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and Chester Avenue. The group remained gathered there until they began to leave about 1:55 a.m.

BPD said several individuals continued to block the roadway, ignoring the repeated lawful orders to disperse. Officers eventually arrested nine people for various charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, resisting and obstructing

officers, and unlawful assembly.

Additionally, two juveniles were detained and later released to their parents.