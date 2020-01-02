Bakersfield Police arrests several people for reckless gunfire New Year’s Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police were able to track down and arrest an 18-year-old they think is responsible.

According to BPD, More than 35 shots were fired at a home on V Street on New Year’s Eve. This happened between 10 p.m to midnight.

Shotspotter Technology helped police locate the home.

Officers said yesterday they returned with a warrant and detained several people including 18-year-old Ramon Toro. Toro was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Officers also collected two guns from the home, that is according to BPD.

They said they will continue to investigate indiscriminate gunfire.