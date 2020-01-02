Bakersfield Police arrests several people for reckless gunfire New Year’s Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police were able to track down and arrest an 18-year-old they think is responsible.

According to BPD, More than 35 shots were fired at a home on V Street on New Year’s Eve.  This happened between 10 p.m to midnight.

Shotspotter Technology helped police locate the home.

Officers said yesterday they returned with a warrant and detained several people including 18-year-old Ramon Toro. Toro was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Officers also collected two guns from the home, that is according to BPD. 

They said they will continue to investigate indiscriminate gunfire. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News