Bakersfield police arrest man after foot chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was taken into custody after police noticed suspicious activity led to a foot chase in Central Bakersfield Sunday.

According to Bakersfield police, they found the suspect behind the Travelodge hotel located at 1011 Oak Street.

Police said it looked like there was a suspicious activity happening and walked toward the suspect.

As soon as officers approached the suspect, he ran away toward southbound State Route 99, said BPD.

He was then arrested and taken into custody. Police mentioned the suspect seemed to be a homeless man.

