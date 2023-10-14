BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities are asking for assistance with locating a missing woman in Bakersfield as of Oct. 14.

Alicia Orejel, 71, was last seen in the 3000 block of Maywood Drive on Oct. 14, according to police. Orejel is considered at-risk due to her age and other mental health reasons. Police describe Orejel as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds.

Officials say she has light brown hair and brown eyes. Orejel was last seen wearing a blue, long sleeve shirt, purple pants and pink sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.