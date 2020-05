BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A Bakersfield neighborhood rallied together to spread a little positivity, by hosting a car parade honoring frontline workers Saturday afternoon.

Residents at the river oaks neighborhood wanted to find a way to lift the spirits of those struggling with stay-at-home orders. They organized the event as a way to also say thank you to our local healthcare workers and first responders.

The neighborhood car parade started at Riverfront Park on Monterey Beach Drive.